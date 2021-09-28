WWPL’s History At Home is back with ‘Everyday Heroes’

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum History at Home program is back with brand new themes.

Thanks to a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, WWPL is able to bring you a new series about “Everyday Heroes,” people who were directly affected by the policies of Woodrow Wilson while he was president. Every two weeks, the library will unveil a new individual and describe their journey as it relates to their experiences during Wilson’s presidency.

Join for free by heading over to the website at www.woodrowwilson.org.

This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services grant. The views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this project do not necessarily represent those of the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s libraries and museums.

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum is an educational institution dedicated to the study of the life of President Wilson and times in which he lived. In addition to welcoming museum visitors from around the world, the Presidential Library produces online and in-person educational programming for people of all ages. The Museum is located at 20 N. Coalter St., Staunton.