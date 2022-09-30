WWPL, Staunton Innovation Hub team up for civics lesson for all

Staunton is known for its historic architecture and is celebrated nationally for its historic preservation.

Did you know that had it not been for engaged citizens, it might look very different today? Learn this history and how your voice can make a difference at an open house titled “Making Our Voices Heard.”

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library will host the drop-in open house on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Staunton Innovation Hub at 11 N Central Ave. in Staunton.

“This program is designed to give people of all ages the knowledge and appreciation for civics and community involvement,” said Emily Kilgore, director of education and engagement for WWPL.

The event is free and open to the public.

Civic engagement has played a significant role in how Staunton looks today. People who have made their voices heard have seen many changes throughout the city. Join community members to learn this valuable history.

For more information, contact the education department at [email protected] or call (540) 885-0897 ext. 122.

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library is online at www.woodrowwilson.org