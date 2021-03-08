WWE Network to launch on Peacock on March 18: App will host PPVs, more WWE content

Published Monday, Mar. 8, 2021, 4:16 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Peacock app will begin rolling out WWE Network content on March 18, in advance of the “Fastlane” pay-per-view, if we can still call them that.

This will begin the sunset of the standalone WWE Network app that, as of April 4, will make Peacock the exclusive streaming home to WWE Network in the U.S.

The advantage: for Xfinity cable customers, you won’t need to flip over to Roku or an Amazon Fire Stick to access WWE Network.

But, beware. As a regular user of the Peacock app, I can tell you, it can be slow to load, and any blips – any! – in your Internet connectivity kicks you out.

Even the emergency warning system kicks you out.

So, it can be annoying.

What’s not annoying: the lower price.

WWE Network, including all PPVs, will be available on Peacock Premium for $4.99 – a $5-a-month savings.

Starting today, Peacock is also offering the WWE Universe deeper savings for a limited time – details available at www.PeacockTV.com/WWE.

Spoiler: the deal is $9.99 for a four-month signup.

Not a bad deal, that one, actually.

A press release from Peacock and WWE sent out today highlights that WWE will have a dedicated page on the Peacock app where fans can browse and access WWE content, which at the outset will be limited, but with content being added over time to make the entire WWE Network archive – including every WWE, WCW, and ECW PPV event in history – available to stream on demand before SummerSlam.

Peacock Premium will be home to all upcoming PPV events and the current seasons of WWE original shows.

In the free tier, Peacock will offer a new WWE channel, select WWE original shows, reality shows like “Miz and Mrs.,” “Total Bellas” and “Total Divas,” recent in-ring content, and new weekly episodes of select live shows like “RAW Talk” and “The Bump,” both live and on demand.

Peacock Premium is included at no additional cost for Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and Cox Contour customers.

Peacock is also currently available on the Roku platform; Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K, and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices, including Android, Android TV devices, Chromecast, and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5; and VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

Comments