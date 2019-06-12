WVPT WHTJ PBS Family Day set for June 15 in Charlottesville

Charlottesville area parents looking for some outdoor summer fun are invited to bring their youngsters to the WVPT WHTJ PBS Family Day on Saturday, June 15 at IX Art Park.

The free community event, held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine, includes appearances by Curious George and Cubby, the WVPT Bear; hands-on activities offered by over 25 community partners; food trucks, live music, magic, face painting, and more.

“We are thrilled to be hosting our 2nd annual Family Day event to celebrate summer learning with children, parents and local organizations in our community,” says WHTJ PBS Community Engagement Manager Terri Allard. “The feedback from last year’s gathering was fantastic, and we are looking forward to another exciting, activity-packed celebration this year!”

Families will each receive a complimentary children’s book and have the opportunity to sign up for the PBS KIDS Summer Challenge, a brand-new, checklist-based initiative designed to encourage summer reading and learning among area children and their families.

WVPT and WHTJ PBS are part of the Community Idea Stations, whose mission includes engaging children and families through fun and educational activities. This event represents one of many held in the Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, and Richmond communities throughout the year.

