WTJU asks: Where does music go from here?

During this COVID-19 lockdown, all events are closed. Where does music go from here? What role does community radio play?

This June, WTJU is hosting Radio Talks, a two-part series of music-themed panel discussions. These events feature current and former WTJU hosts, including Rolling Stone columnist Rob Sheffield, C-Ville Weekly culture writer Erin O’Hare, a raft of WTJU’s on-air talent, and more.

“Everything feels upended right now, and many of us are really missing live music in Charlottesville,” said Nathan Moore, General Manager of WTJU 91.1 FM. “Community radio is resilient, and we’re trying to help people feel connected through these Zoom events that complement our on-air programming.”

On Friday, June 5, 4-5 p.m., a panel of speakers explores the state of WTJU in this pandemic, including new music recommendations for quarantine living.

On Friday, June 12, 4-5 p.m., a panel of speakers explores where music goes from here. Live music will be one of the last things to return to “normal,” so we ask music writers and venue-bookers how music and the music industry will look and sound during and after the pandemic.

“All the panelists for these two events are current or former WTJU hosts,” noted Moore. “WTJU has been closely intertwined with local and national music scenes for decades, and I’m excited that these folks are sharing their expertise.”

These events are free and open to the public, but attendees must register in advance for each event Registration links and additional event details are online at wtju.net/radiotalks.

About WTJU 91.1 FM

Founded at the University of Virginia in 1957, WTJU 91.1 FM offers non-commercial radio broadcasting, digital media, live music concerts, and educational programs. WTJU is also home to WXTJ 100.1 FM, freeform student radio; Virginia Audio Collective podcast network; and CharlottesvilleClassical.org.

