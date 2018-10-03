WTJU 91.1 FM celebrates Latinos in our community in October

As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, Charlottesville will celebrate Latinos in our community in October, with activities sponsored by WTJU 91.1 FM in partnership with Sin Barreras, a community-based nonprofit.

“Unsettled” Audio Stories Project

Starting Oct. 3, WTJU will air minute-long audio portraits throughout its program schedule, featuring the voices of dozens of Charlottesville residents who moved from Mexico and Central America.

Titled “Unsettled,” these audio clips will feature local Latinos speaking of their past hardships, willingness to work hard, hunger for education, and most of all, of their gladness to be in a place that they regard as full of opportunity – especially for their children. Stories are available for listening at wtju.net/unsettled.

“I’m hoping these stories will be shared widely – maybe passed to friends and family members who aren’t in close contact with Latinos in our community,” said Nathan Moore, WTJU general manager. “We’re trying to foster understanding, and our shared humanity emerges so clearly in these stories.”

Cville Sabroso Festival

On Sunday, Oct. 7, WTJU is inviting festival-goers of all ages to Cville Sabroso, the city’s annual Latin American music and folklife festival, at IX Art Park from noon to 8 p.m. It’s free, as are all of WTJU’s Freefall Music & Art Festival throughout October.

Public talk: The Power of Stories

On Thursday, Oct. 18, WTJU is hosting a public conversation about the “Unsettled” project in conjunction with a free talk by acclaimed ProPublica radio reporter Adriana Gallardo. She will highlight the importance of community storytelling to contribute to public understanding and empathy. Gallardo recently won major journalism prizes for her role in the 2017 “Lost Mothers” series, which investigated the U.S. maternal death rate, which is the highest in the developed world.

The talk will start at 7 p.m. at Minor Hall, room 125 at the University of Virginia.

“The mission of WTJU is to strengthen our community’s fabric through shared music and other cultural experiences,” Moore said. “Here in Charlottesville, Latinos are very much a part of the life of our community. During Hispanic Heritage Month, we are proud to celebrate the contributions they make.”

About WTJU 91.1 FM

Founded at the University of Virginia in 1957, WTJU 91.1 FM offers non-commercial radio broadcasting, digital media, live music concerts, and educational programs. WTJU is also home to WXTJ 100.1 FM, freeform student radio; Teej.fm, a local podcast network; and CharlottesvilleClassical.org.

