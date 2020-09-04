Wrong-way driver dead in Interstate 81 crash in Frederick County

Virginia State Police Trooper J. Myers is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Frederick County that occurred Thursday at 9:54 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 310.4 mile-marker.

A 2004 Acura TL entered I-81 traveling in the wrong direction and collided head-on with a southbound 2014 Volvo tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer then ran off the left side of the roadway into the median and came to rest. The Acura briefly entered I-81 from the nearby exit ramp.

The driver of the Acura, Manhem Vincente-Candelario, 24, of Winchester, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Vincente-Candelario was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Volvo, a 22-year-old male, of Philadelphia, Pa., was uninjured in the crash. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

Alcohol is being considered a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Virginia State Police was assisted by VDOT, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, and Frederick County Fire and EMS.

