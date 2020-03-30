WriterHouse online class registration open for the next two weeks

WriterHouse is going online with spring classes, using Zoom, a video conferencing tool.

Classes will be broken up into two one hour, fifteen-minute sessions per week.

In order to participate in the online classes, you will need a computer with a camera and audio components and high-speed internet.

An opportunity to “test-drive” Zoom is being offered on April 1 (not an April Fool’s joke!) by WriterHouse instructor BettyJoyce Nash. Check out the details below:

And on Thursday, April 2, from 6-6:30 p.m., WriterHouse instructor Jody Hobbs Hesler offers a free Zoom session, Talking Craft. Hobbs will walk you through her personal craft glossary to help identify and address some common craft pitfalls when offering critiques or doing our own revisions. Class will end with a quick introduction to her spring course on Reading for Craft, where students will read and discuss an essay or short story each week. Email programs@writerhouse.org to get the Zoom link.

Last, but certainly not least, join WriterHouse member Paula Boyland in her Virtually The Write Time twice daily, one-hour writing sessions, as mentioned in WriterHouse’s last newsletter. If you are interested, you can email Paula at paulajboyland@gmail.com for a Zoom link. Click below to find out more.

Offerings include Daytime Poetry, Evening Poetry, Daytime Generative Writing, Screenwriting 101, Reading for Craft, Evening Advanced Fiction, and a recent addition to our Spring Term lineup, Advanced Fiction/Nonfiction Workshop led by Jay Kauffman.

As a further incentive, attend the class for two sessions and if you are not satisfied, WriterHouse will provide a full credit for a future class or a refund.

What are you waiting for? Keep that cabin fever at bay and maintain your writing practice at the same time.

