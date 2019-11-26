Writer Dr. Stephen Davis comes to Pamplin Park

Published Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, 5:55 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier welcomes Dr. Stephen Davis on Dec. 5 at 7:00 p.m. as he speaks to the Petersburg Civil War Roundtable.

Davis currently serves as the Book Review editor for the Civil War News. His presentation is titled, “Hood’s Flank Attack at Atlanta, July 22, 1864: Why Jackson’s Flank Attack at Chancellorsville Succeeded, and Hood’s Did Not.”

Davis has been a Civil War buff since the 4th grade. He attended Emory University, and studied under the renowned Civil War historian Bell Wiley. After a Master’s degree in American history from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, he taught high school for a few years, then earned his Ph.D. at Emory, where he concentrated on the theme of the Civil War in Southern literature.

He served as Book Review Editor for Blue & Gray Magazine from 1984 to 2005, and is the author of more than a hundred articles in such scholarly and popular publications as Civil War Times Illustrated and the Georgia Historical Quarterly.

Davis is the author of several books on the Atlanta Campaign: Atlanta Will Fall: Sherman, John Johnston and the Heavy Yankee Battalions, and What the Yankees Did to Us: Sherman’s Bombardment and Wrecking of Atlanta. In May 2016 Savas Beatie published his paperback, A Long and Bloody Task: The Atlanta Campaign from Dalton through Kennesaw Mountain to the Chattahoochee, May 5-July 18, 1864. His companion volume is being released this spring: All the Fighting They Want: The Atlanta Campaign from Peach Tree Creek to the Surrender of the City, July 18-September 2, 1864.

Davis is also a talking head. In 2015 he served as a speaker and consultant for the television documentary, “When Georgia Howled: Sherman on the March,” a joint production of the Atlanta History Center and Georgia Public Broadcasting.

Davis is also a popular speaker to Civil War Round Tables and historical societies around the country. His favorite event was when he was invited to speak to the annual meeting of the American Civil War Round Table (UK) in London. His talks around the country have sometimes been filmed and broadcast on C-SPAN.

The Petersburg Civil War Roundtable (PCWRT) will meet the first Thursday of each month (except June, July, and August) at Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier from 7:00 pm-8:00 pm. Annual membership is $40.00. Individuals who are already members of Pamplin Historical Park can become members of PCWRT for $20.00. Non-members can attend for $5.00 each meeting. Call (804) 861-2408 for more information.

One of “Virginia’s Best Places to Visit” according to the Travel Channel, and designated as a National Historic Landmark, Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is a 424-acre Civil War campus located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia offering a combination of high-tech museums and hands-on experiences.

The Park has four world-class museums and four antebellum homes. The Park is also the site of The Breakthrough Battlefield of April 2, 1865 and America’s premiere participatory experience, Civil War Adventure Camp. For more information, please call 804-861-2408 or visit www.pamplinpark.org.

Related

Comments