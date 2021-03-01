Wrestling: Virginia lands six in NCAA Championships with effort at conference meet

Six Virginia wrestlers turned in podium finishes, including three runner-up finishes, to lead the Cavaliers to a fourth-place finish at the ACC Championship on Sunday.

The six place-winners all secured bids to the NCAA Championships.

Jay Aiello at 197 pounds, Jake Keating at 165 pounds and Justin McCoy at 157 pounds all finished second in their weight classes. The trio of wrestlers all earned All-ACC honors by finishing in the top two at the event.

Three Cavaliers locked up third-place finishes: 133-pounder Louie Hayes, 125-pounder Patrick McCormick and heavyweight Quinn Miller.

Each of the three all rallied after losses in the semifinals to come back through the consolation bracket.

McCormick and Hayes, both seeded fourth in their weight classes, met the top-seeded wrestler in the semifinals.

Virginia will now await the announcement of the full field of individuals selected for the NCAA Championships on Wednesday when at-large selections and brackets are released by the NCAA at 6 p.m. ET in a selection show on NCAA.com.

“We had a lot of good things happen today,” UVA coach Steve Garland said. “We are excited for the six guys who punched through to the NCAA Championships and we are hopeful we can get more through the at-large bid process. But, overall we had way more positive things happen today than negative. Our team continues to improve collectively. Our guys are heartbroken because they really believed they could win, and whenever you walk out of a situation like this where you don’t reach your goals, it hurts.”

UVA at the ACC Championship

125: No. 4 seed Patrick McCormick

R1: McCormick dec. No. 5 seed Will Guida (UNC), 6-3

McCormick dec. No. 5 seed Will Guida (UNC), 6-3 SF: No. 1 seed Sam Latona (VT) dec. McCormick, 12-7

No. 1 seed Sam Latona (VT) dec. McCormick, 12-7 Conso. SF: McCormick dec. No. 3 seed Colton Camacho (Pitt), 2-1

McCormick dec. No. 3 seed Colton Camacho (Pitt), 2-1 THIRD PLACE MATCH: McCormick dec. No. 5 seed Will Guida (UNC), 6-1

133: No. 4 seed Louie Hayes

R1: Hayes dec. No. 5 seed Jarrett Trombley (NCSU), 4-1

Hayes dec. No. 5 seed Jarrett Trombley (NCSU), 4-1 SF: No. 1 seed Micky Phillippi (Pitt) dec. Hayes, 10-3

No. 1 seed Micky Phillippi (Pitt) dec. Hayes, 10-3 Conso. SF: Hayes pinned No. 6 seed Drake Doolittle (Duke), 1:07

Hayes pinned No. 6 seed Drake Doolittle (Duke), 1:07 THIRD PLACE MATCH: Hayes dec. No. 5 seed Jarrett Trombley (NCSU), 3-2

141: No. 3 seed Brian Courtney

R1: Courtney major dec. No. 6 seed Patrick Rowland (Duke), 16-4

Courtney major dec. No. 6 seed Patrick Rowland (Duke), 16-4 SF: No. 2 seed Zach Sherman (UNC) dec. Courtney, 7-2

No. 2 seed Zach Sherman (UNC) dec. Courtney, 7-2 Conso. SF: Courtney dec. No. 5 seed Sam Hillegas (VT), 7-2

Courtney dec. No. 5 seed Sam Hillegas (VT), 7-2 THIRD PLACE MATCH: No. 4 seed Cole Matthews major dec. Courtney, 14-5

149: No. 5 seed Denton Spencer

R1: No. 4 seed Josh Finesilver (Duke) major dec. Spencer, 20-6

No. 4 seed Josh Finesilver (Duke) major dec. Spencer, 20-6 Conso. SF: No. 3 seed Ed Scott (NCSU) dec. Spencer, 10-4

157: No. 2 seed Justin McCoy

R1: Bye

Bye SF: McCoy dec. No. 3 seed Connor Brady (VT), 8-6

McCoy dec. No. 3 seed Connor Brady (VT), 8-6 FINAL: No. 1 seed Hayden Hidlay (NCSU) major dec. McCoy, 12-3

165: No. 3 seed Jake Keating

R1: Keating tech fall No. 6 seed Eric Carter (Duke), 18-2 (4:36)

Keating tech fall No. 6 seed Eric Carter (Duke), 18-2 (4:36) SF: Keating advances by medical forfeit of No. 2 seed Mekhi Lewis (VT)

Keating advances by medical forfeit of No. 2 seed Mekhi Lewis (VT) FINAL: No. 1 seed Jake Wentzel (Pitt) dec. Keating, 4-0

174: No. 3 seed Vic Marcelli

R1: Marcelli major dec. No. 6 seed Conor Becker (Duke), 12-4

Marcelli major dec. No. 6 seed Conor Becker (Duke), 12-4 SF: No. 2 seed Clay Lautt (UNC) dec. Marcelli, 8-3

No. 2 seed Clay Lautt (UNC) dec. Marcelli, 8-3 Conso. SF: Marcelli dec. No. 5 seed Jared McGill (Pitt), 3-1

Marcelli dec. No. 5 seed Jared McGill (Pitt), 3-1 THIRD PLACE MATCH: No. 4 seed Cody Howard (VT) dec. Marcelli, 11-9 (sv-1)

184: No. 4 seed Michael Battista

R1: No. 5 seed Gregg Harvey (Pitt) dec. Battista, 3-2

No. 5 seed Gregg Harvey (Pitt) dec. Battista, 3-2 Conso. SF: No. 3 seed Devin Kane (UNC) dec. Battista, 8-3

197: No. 2 seed Jay Aiello

R1: Bye

Bye SF: Aiello dec. No. 3 seed Max Shaw (UNC), 5-4

Aiello dec. No. 3 seed Max Shaw (UNC), 5-4 FINAL: No. 1 seed Nino Bonaccorsi (Pitt) dec. Aiello, 10-4

HWT: No. 2 seed Quinn Miller

R1: Bye

Bye SF: No. 3 seed Hunter Catka (VT) dec. Miller, 4-3

No. 3 seed Hunter Catka (VT) dec. Miller, 4-3 Conso. SF: Miller dec. No. 5 seed Austin Cooley (Pitt), 8-6 (sv-1)

Miller dec. No. 5 seed Austin Cooley (Pitt), 8-6 (sv-1) THIRD PLACE MATCH: Miller dec. No. 4 seed Andrew Gunning (UNC), 4-2

