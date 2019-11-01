Wrestling News: Tickets on sale now for January dual meet with UVA, Virginia Tech

The Virginia wrestling team’s ACC dual meet with Virginia Tech will be held in John Paul Jones Arena and tickets for the event are on sale now. The Commonwealth Clash dual between the Cavaliers and the Hokies will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

General admission tickets are available for $10 when purchased in advance and will be $12 if purchased at the gate on the day of the event. Tickets can be ordered at VirginiaSports.com and by phone through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 800-542-UVA1 (8821) or 434-924-UVA1 (8821).

Courtside seats will be available for purchase to the general public at a later date at a cost of $50 per ticket.

Cavman’s Crew All-Star members should redeem their promotional code online for free admission along with the option to purchase additional tickets.

