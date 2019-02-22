Wrestling News: G1 Supercard airing on pay-per-view

Published Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, 9:17 am

G1 SupercardG1 Supercard sold out Madison Square Garden on WrestleMania weekend. The event, co-promoted by Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling, will be available for fans who can’t be there on pay-per-view.

That announcement was made Thursday. ROH fans can stream the show live on Honor Club, and NJPW fans can stream live on NJPW World.

Streaming will be available for free for all Honor Club and NJPW World subscribers.

The show will also be available through FITE TV for $39.99.

 
