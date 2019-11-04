Wrestling: Four ‘Hoos place at Southeast Open

Four members of the UVA wrestling team placed in competition at the Southeast Open on Sunday to lead a group of 16 competitors at the event.

Sophomore Robert Patrick (Ligonier, Pa.) and junior Drew Peck (Chambersbug, Pa.) both placed in the open division. Patrick took a fourth-place finish at 174 pounds, while Peck took a sixth-place finish at 184 pounds.

Freshmen Nick Coy (Jeanette, Pa.) and Justin Phillips (Lynchburg, Va.) both placed in the freshman/sophomore bracket. Coy posted a second-place finish at 141 pounds, while Phillips turned in a sixth-place finish at 165 pounds.

In all, 16 members of the squad competed at the event. Of those 16 wrestlers, 12 competed in an unattached capacity. Redshirt freshman Alex Cruz (Orting, Wash.), redshirt juniors Sam Martino (Colonial Heights, Va.) and Michael Murphy (Lookout Mountain, Tenn.), and junior Michael Battista (Ashburn, Va.) all competed as attached wrestlers at the event.

