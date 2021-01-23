Wrestling: #8 Virginia Tech outpoints Virginia, 1915

Virginia dropped its dual match at No. 8 Virginia Tech Friday night by a score of 19-15.

Each team won five weight classes, but a tech fall and a major decision for the Hokies (5-0, 1-0 ACC) provided the final margin of victory.

The Cavaliers (1-2, 0-2 ACC) got wins by decision from Brian Courtney at 141 pounds, 15th-ranked Justin McCoy at 157 pounds, Vic Marcelli at 174 pounds, third-ranked Jay Aiello at 197 pounds and No. 20 Quinn Miller at heavyweight.

“Losing hurts, and we aren’t happy, but we had a five and five split with a really good team tonight,” UVA coach Steve Garland said. “You have to give credit to Virginia Tech for getting the bonus, and that was the difference in the match. They are well coached and are always a tough out. We are progressing, though. I trust what we are doing, and I love our team. The final score the last two weeks hasn’t shown the growth we see in our team to the folks outside the four walls of our wrestling room. But, we see it. We know where we are going.”

No. 8 Virginia Tech 19, Virginia 15

125: No. 10 Sam Latona (VT) tech fall Sam Book, 18-3 (7:00); VT 5, UVA 0

Additional Matches

141: Collin Gerardi (VT) dec. Dylan Cedeno, 7-6

Collin Gerardi (VT) dec. Dylan Cedeno, 7-6 149: Caden Darber (VT) major dec. Ray Costa, 14-5

Caden Darber (VT) major dec. Ray Costa, 14-5 157: Clayton Ulrey (VT) major dec. Nic Sansone, 12-4

Clayton Ulrey (VT) major dec. Nic Sansone, 12-4 174: Robby Patrick pinned Sam Fisher (VT), 1:02

Robby Patrick pinned Sam Fisher (VT), 1:02 184: Hudson Stewart dec. Nate Warden, 8-6 (sv-1)

Hudson Stewart dec. Nate Warden, 8-6 (sv-1) 197: Stan Smeltzer (VT) dec. Ethan Weatherspoon, 2-1

Match notes

Brian Courtney moved to 5-1 on the season as he picked up the 8-3 decision over Sam Hillegas at 141 pounds.

Justin McCoy improved to 5-1 on the season with his 3-2 decision over Connor Brady at 157 pounds.

Vic Marcelli picked up his first dual win of the season with a 6-4 decision over Dakota Hunter at 174 pounds.

Jay Aiello improved to 6-0 on the season and has now won in 24 consecutive dual matches back to 2019 season.

Quinn Millers is now 5-1 on the season and won his bout against the Hokies for the second consecutive season.

In extra matches, freshman Dylan Cedeno lost for the first time, 7-6, on an advantage time point.

Robby Patrick picked up his second pin of the season, both of them coming in the first period.

Freshman Hudson Stewartmoved to 4-1 on the season with his victory at 184 pounds in the extra matches.

