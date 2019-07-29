WQSV Wharf Rat Music Festival set for Aug. 10
WQSV Presents the third annual Wharf Rat Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 4-10 p.m. at the Sunspots Pavilion in the Historic Wharf District.
The festival will feature live music from Sisters and Brothers, Sundried Opossum and Mark Nicholson and the Distance, and local food trucks The Saucy Bird & Big Red BBQ.
Also available will be wine from the Wine Cellar and beer from Skipping Rock Beer Co.
TICKETS: $10 Donation to benefit WQSV Community Radio
