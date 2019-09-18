Wotnosky posts Top-20 finish to lead UVA at ANNIKA Intercollegiate

Published Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019, 6:14 pm

The UVA women’s golf team wrapped up its first tournament of the season with an 11th-place showing at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate at Royal Golf Club outside of Minneapolis.

The Cavaliers finished the three-day event at 41-over 905 including a final round score of 15-over 303. Wake Forest won the tournament at 17-under 847. The field included six teams ranked in Golfweek’s preseason top-10 poll.

Sophomore Haeley Wotnosky (Wake Forest, N.C.) led UVA with a 19th-place performance in her collegiate debut. She posted a final-round score of 1-over 73 for a three-day total of 3-over 219.

Freshman Virginia Bossi (Como, Italy) had the Cavaliers’ best score Tuesday, shooting even par 72. She moved up to 32nd place overall at 6-over 222.

Sophomore Riley Smyth (Cary, N.C.) was 49th at 232. She shot 79 during the third round while junior Beth Lillie (Fullerton, Calif.) was one shot behind her in 50th place after finishing with an 80. Freshman Celeste Valinho (Jacksonville, Fla.) was 56th at 237. She also shot 79 during the final day of play.

The Cavaliers return to the Midwest at the end of the month to compete in Northwestern’s Windy City Collegiate Classic that runs Sept. 30-Oct. 1.