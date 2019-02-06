World’s best online casino software providers

Recently, the world has seen a rise in interest in online gambling, due to many new companies boasting competitive offers that have endeared them in the eyes of the public. While some fit the mold of traditional casinos, others have reoriented themselves towards producing innovative software that allows people to engage in cool gaming activities while making money on the side. So, as we approach the end of the year, let’s take a closer look at five top casino software providers that have made headlines in 2018:

NetEnt

NetEnt has won several awards in the past for being one of South Africa’s most popular software providers for gaming companies. Recently, the company has released some noteworthy news. According to this OnlineCasino’s article , they plan on reducing their staff in an effort to streamline efficiency. Far from being a setback, the company claims this will allow them to produce better games at a faster rate, with several slots titles in play in the near future that look set to repeat the smash success of Wild-o-Tron 3000.

Microgaming

One of the older names in the business, Microgaming has been in the casino industry for upwards of 20 years. Their popular slot games include titles such as Mega Moolah, Jurassic Park and Thunderstruck II. In 2019, the company plans to roll out several upgrades to their gambling technology, with a focus on emerging tech niches such as VR and AR. Their live casino is widely seen as one of the best in the business, and they also manage more than 35 online poker rooms.

Evolution Gaming

One of the few drawbacks of online casinos used to be the lack of interaction with real human beings. So it comes as little surprise that companies are trying to restore that human touch via live dealers facilitating online games and interacting directly with players. Evolution Gaming is at the forefront of this innovative development, giving a whole new spin to classic games such as blackjack, poker and baccarat.

Playtech

Known primarily for their Marvel-indebted content, Playtech has brought multiple hits to the table in recent years, including the likes of Rocky, Blade and King Kong. In recent news , Playtech subsidiary Quickspin plans to enter the re-regulated Swedish market in 2019 with several noteworthy titles such as Sakura Online, Wild Chase and Second Strike. This should extend the company’s European stronghold, already buoyed by similar ventures in Poland and other nations.

RealTime Gaming

Last but not least, RealTime Gaming (RTG) is another top software provider whose games have made headlines for their catchy presentation and intricate dynamics. Their hits include titles such as Aztec’s Treasure, Football Frenzy and Eternal Love. What distinguishes this company’s offerings is a penchant for realism, with many of their titles aiming for the kind of immersive experience offered by traditional gaming.

Whether you want to play an old-school round of blackjack or if you prefer the newer games on the market, you won’t lack for options in today’s busy online world. Additionally, as the underlying technology continues to refine and develop, more catchy titles are bound to hit the market in 2019. As always, remember to practice responsible gambling and never bet more than you can afford to lose, and you stand a good chance of having a great online experience.

