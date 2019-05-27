World Series of Comedy comes to Court Square Theater June 15

The World Series of Comedy is coming to Harrisonburg for the first time, with an exciting evening at Court Square Theater, Saturday, June 15 at 7:30 pm.

Celebrating its 10th year, The WSOC started in Las Vegas and has traditionally hosted Satellite contests in larger cities across the country and Canada to find the top 101 comics – until this year. The World Series of Comedy is now expanding its reach to find the best of the best with a ONE NIGHT EVENT. The audience, as a whole, serves one of five judges voting for the top comedian.

Other judges are ​Landon Turner, NFL Carolina Panthers; James Carter, Digital Minerva Business Owner; Chris Womack, JMU Professor; and a yet-to-be-determined fourth member of the judging panel.

This ONE NIGHT EVENT gives talented stand up comedians that come from smaller cities or regional areas around Virginia and beyond a chance to get noticed by key decision makers in the entertainment industry.

Comedians performing at the Court Square Theater ONE NIGHT EVENT are:

Donna Lewis from Hampton

KD the Comic from Colonial Heights

Miss Clareese from Annandale

Angela Moore from Woodbridge

Christopher Cantrell from Harrisonburg

Jericho Zornes from Harrisonburg

Jay Brooks from Glen Burnie, Md.

Jarrett Hatcher from Staunton

Lamont Ferguson from Portsmouth

JR Stoffel from Charlottesville The winner of the ONE NIGHT EVENT at Court Square Theater will advance to the Satellite contest at the Laugh Boston Comedy Club in Boston. The winner from Laugh Boston advances to the Main Event at the Casino Queen in St Louis.

There, the top 101 comics from the ONE NIGHT EVENT and Satellite contests held across the US and Canada will compete.

Local comedian Dawn Davis Womack with X2 Comedy will be your host for this fun and unique evening in Harrisonburg. See amazing comedians of all levels compete – and vote for your winner.

Court Square Theater hosts The World Series of Comedy on Saturday, June 15. Doors open at 6:30 pm, with the show beginning at 7:30 pm. Advance adult tickets are $10 ($14 at door); advance senior/student tickets are $8 ($12 at door). To purchase tickets – or for more information – visit valleyarts.org or call 540.443.9189.

