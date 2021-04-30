Workplace accident claims life of Harrisonburg Parks and Rec employee

A Harrisonburg Department of Parks and Recreation employee died due to a workplace accident on Friday, per a release from the city.

The employee passed away after being struck by a falling tree limb at Riven Rock Park. An employee from Parks and Recreation and an employee from Harrisonburg Public Utilities, who were at the park at the time of the incident, attempted to render aid and informed 9-1-1 immediately.

“We are truly saddened by today’s events, and we are grateful for the outpouring of support from our community members at this difficult moment for our colleague’s loved ones and our City of Harrisonburg team – especially our Department of Parks and Recreation,” Harrisonburg City Manager Eric D. Campbell said.

