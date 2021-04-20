Working Families Party endorses Jennifer Carroll Foy for governor

Published Tuesday, Apr. 20, 2021, 10:02 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Working Families Party has endorsed Jennifer Carroll Foy in the Virginia gubernatorial primary.

“This election is an opportunity to elect someone who will fight for every single working family –– Black, white, brown, native and newcomer –– not just in Virginia, but across the country,” Working Families Party National Director Maurice Mitchell said. “Jennifer has spent her life fighting and winning tough fights to advance racial and economic justice across Virginia, from cracking down on corrupt corporations, banning chokeholds and making sure more working families get the healthcare they need to thrive. Everything Jennifer does, she does to better the lives of Virginia’s working families, and we’re proud to get to work to ensure she’s elected as the next Governor of Virginia.”

“I am so honored to receive the support and endorsement of the Working Families Party, an advocate in the fight to ensure that working people live with the dignity they deserve,” Carroll Foy said. “I remember when my grandmother had a stroke that caused her to be quadriplegic, and having to ration her medication so we could continue to pay the mortgage on the house keeping a roof over our head. No family should be shut out from opportunity in the way too many Virginians are. It’s why I will never stop fighting to ensure that all Virginians have access to quality, affordable healthcare, a job that pays a living wage with good benefits, and more.”

Related

Comments