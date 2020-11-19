Work Up an Appetite in Waynesboro tourism program gets state grant support

Published Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, 6:27 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A $20,000 Virginia Tourism Corporation grant will help Waynesboro with a new marketing program highlighting the city’s proximity to the Shenandoah National Park, the Blue Ridge Parkway and Appalachian Trail.

Work Up an Appetite in Waynesboro will highlight Waynesboro’s close proximity to the world-class outdoor recreation assets and encourage people who come here to enjoy them to extend their stay in Waynesboro and take advantage of a growing culinary scene.

“Waynesboro is becoming more and more of a ‘foodie’ destination filled with diverse offerings, and younger generations of travelers are increasingly making travel decisions based on where they can get the best food,” says Jennifer Callison, tourism and marketing manager for the City of Waynesboro. “The goal of Work Up an Appetite in Waynesboro is to reinforce the amazing opportunities for outdoor recreation nearby, while highlighting Waynesboro’s growing list of dining assets.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the tourism and hospitality industries in Virginia. As the Commonwealth slowly reopens for business, VTC offered these grant funds as a first step to re-entry into the marketplace to spur economic activity and future travel across the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The tourism and hospitality industries have also been among the hardest-hit by the pandemic, experiencing decreased revenue and job loss, along with the temporary closure of many tourism-related businesses.

A revived tourism economy can help spur new economic activity and inject critical funds back into Virginia communities.

Visitors to Waynesboro spent more than $38 million in 2019, supporting 367 work opportunities and contributing over $1.2 million in local and state tax revenue.

“Tourism is a crucial section of the Virginia economy and when we invest in this industry, we support local job creation and drive regional economic growth, which is desperately needed now due to the pandemic,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “These funds give localities and businesses access to critical marketing resources that will help bring more travelers to our Commonwealth, increase visitor spending, and grow demand for Virginia products.”

Related

Comments