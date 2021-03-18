Work on Nelson County crossing replacements continues

Published Thursday, Mar. 18, 2021, 12:09 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Work continues on two roads in Nelson County closed temporarily while Norfolk Southern Railroad replaces crossings. Closures are anticipated to last up to two days each with traffic being detoured.

Railroad crews are currently working on Rockfish River Road (state route 617) and will move to Mill Pond Road (state route 632) as weather permits. The work may continue into the week of May 22.

Message boards, cones and other traffic control devices will alert motorists to the changes in traffic pattern.

Related

Comments