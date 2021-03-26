Work on expansion of Waynesboro I-64 Park and Ride scheduled to begin next week

A $1 million expansion of the Town Center Park and Ride commuter lot in Waynesboro that will will additional parking spaces, new transit facilities and improved access and lighting is scheduled to begin on Monday.

The commuter lot, located near the Interstate 64 Exit 94 interchange on Rosser Avenue, will remain open during construction. Barricades will separate the work zone from areas open to the public.

The Park and Ride lot is currently unmarked and has room for about 120 personal vehicles. The site has limited lighting and no bus shelter or dedicated bus zone/pull off. This project will increase parking capacity to about 175 spaces, and include a bus stop with a covered shelter. The lot will be repaved and will receive improved lighting.

Pavement marking will enhance safety for all users and improve pedestrian access to nearby shopping and dining facilities. Additional amenities include bicycle racks, sidewalks and landscaping. The project also includes infrastructure to accommodate future charging stations for electric vehicles. All improvements will be ADA-compliant.

The Park and Ride lot currently has a single entrance from Camden Coyner Lane off Shenandoah Village Drive. A second entrance with a left-turn lane from Shenandoah Village Drive will improve access and help reduce congestion. During certain phases of construction, there may be lane or shoulder closures on these roadways. Digital message signs will provide updates on traffic impacts.

Additional information about the project is found on the Virginia Department of Transportation project page: www.virginiadot.org/WboroParkandRide.

In December VDOT awarded a $1,020,026 contract to Plecker Construction Company of Staunton. The Waynesboro Town Center Park and Ride project is funded by the SMART SCALE transportation prioritization program, and has a contract completion date of May 1, 2022. Substantial completion is scheduled for late 2021.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

