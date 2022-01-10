Woodstock woman dead in single-vehicle crash in Clarke County

Virginia State Police Trooper A. Eckman is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County that occurred on Saturday at 4:40 p.m. along Route 522.

A 2001 Acura RDX was traveling North on Route 522 when it ran off the right side of the roadway before colliding with a fence and a tree.

The driver of the Acura, Allison M. Lawhorne, 31, of Woodstock, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. Lawhorne was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Acura, a 38-year-old male, of Winchester, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

