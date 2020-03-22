Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library to offer free online tours, programs
Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but staff is doing its part to provide enriching educational resources for everyone.
This week members of the staff at WWPL have been busy preparing online resources to host daily live interactive tours of Woodrow Wilson’s birthplace and creating online interactive programs on a variety of topics, and beginning on Monday, the library will provide these live interactive programs to the public free of charge, thanks to the support of The Charles Fund.
“This support allows us to cover our necessary operating costs, including pay for employees involved in interactive programming,” WWPL President and CEO Robin von Seldeneck said. “We would also like to thank the donors who have made contributions to support our employees this week. Spring is a busy time of the year for us, and the lost revenue due to closure is devastating to us economically. We are a small nonprofit organization that receives no state or federal operating support, and we are completely dependent on visitor fees, individual donors and grants from foundations such as The Charles Fund.”
A schedule of daily activities is posted online at www.woodrowwilson.org.
The schedule for next week will be as follows:
- Monday-Friday at 10:30 a.m. Live interactive tour of Wilson’s Birthplace
- Tuesday March 24 at 2:00 pm “Wilson and the Pandemic” Interactive Program with Curator Andrew Phillips
- Thursday March 26 at 2:00 pm “Living on the Lawn- the Sheep of the White House” Interactive Program with Director of Education Emily Kilgore
- Friday March 27 at 2:00 pm “Enslaved Laborers in the Wilson Birthplace” Interactive Tour with Curator Andrew Phillips
Complete details on how to register for these programs, and a full calendar of online programs through April is available on our website www.wooodrowwilson.org, or contact Emily Kilgore at ekilgore@woodrowwilson.org.
“We are all in this together,” von Seldeneck said. “During these challenging times, we encourage you to follow all CDC and state guidelines- including physical distancing. History teaches us that we have overcome challenges throughout our nation’s past. Let’s all do our part now to defeat COVID-19.”
