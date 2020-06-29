Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library to mark reopening with free admission on Wednesday

Published Monday, Jun. 29, 2020, 6:09 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library plans to re-open to the public on Wednesday, July 1 at 10 a.m.

The museum will operate at 50 percent capacity and has established new protocols to provide a safe and responsible experience to visitors and staff. These protocols include advance registration, social distancing guidelines, and enhanced sanitizing and cleaning protocols.

Admission will be free to the public from July 1st to July 5th, but visitors must pre-register.

To help ensure public safety and to prevent lines, timed ticket purchases will be required. Timed tickets will be available every half hour starting at 10 a.m. with last entry time at 3:30 p.m.

Registration is now available at www.woodrowwilson.org.

All visitors are required to wear a mask.

“We are offering free admission to the public for the first five days of July as a way to share both our current exhibits and our plans for major museum upgrades as part of our one-year museum planning phase that started last July” said Robin von Seldeneck, president and CEO. “We know that Wilson is a controversial figure and that some do not understand the mission of our organization. We are not a shrine

to Woodrow Wilson, but we seek to educate on the life and times of the 28th President and to offer a complete and balanced view of Wilson- ‘warts and all’. We also understand that as museum, we have a duty to listen to our community; to ask questions and to educate future generations. Because of this, senior staff will be available to share planned updates to the museum and to listen to ideas and comments from the community during this first week of re-opening”.

Throughout this initial phase of reopening, the museum will be open but birthplace tours will be given virtually in an interactive format. In addition to the virtual birthplace tours, the library will continue to offer free digital content and programming, including the popular “The Enslaved Laborers in the Birthplace Manse” and “The 1918 Flu Pandemic” programs along with several other programs.

For more information, go to www.woodrowwilson.org.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments