Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library to host Seize the Day Virtual 5K

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library announced its first ever Seize the Day Virtual 5K on July 4th weekend.

Individuals and families can run or walk- from any location at any time during the 4th of July Weekend (Friday, July 3– Sunday, July 5). All proceeds will go to the WWPL’s education fund, which supports the ongoing online program series that has been available to the public since March.

Runners and walkers interested in signing up for the “Seize the Day Virtual 5K” do so by logging on to the official event website.

The cost is $25 per person or $75 for a family of 3-5. Everyone who registers will receive a medal and a commemorative gift.

For over 82 years, the WWPL has educated the public on the issues surrounding the life of Woodrow Wilson and the critical era in which he lived. While the COVID-19 crisis required us to close our doors to the public, the library still providing online resources and programs for the public.

Your support ensures that these online programs can continue.

For more information about the Seize the Day 5K, contact Hunter Hanger, Special Events Coordinator at the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum, at (540) 885-0897, ext. 113, or hhanger@woodrowwilson.org.

