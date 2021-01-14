Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library offers virtual presentation on ‘Preserving Presidential Papers in the Modern Era’

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library will host a virtual presentation by The Honorable Don W. Wilson, former Archivist of the United States, on “Preserving Presidential Papers in the Modern Era” as part of its “Evarts W. Opie Jr. Memorial Speaker Series” on Thursday at 7 p.m. on Zoom.

Topics such as the Presidential Records Act, the emergence of new technologies, and the use of private email servers and private messaging apps will be discussed.

The program will include time for questions from attendees.

The event is a “pay what you will” event.

All attendees must preregister to receive the link to the presentation. Registration information is available at www.woodrowwilson.org.

An expert in Presidential Libraries, Wilson was appointed the seventh Archivist of the United States by President Ronald Reagan in 1987. Wilson has significant experience in Presidential Libraries; he was the first Executive Director of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation, the Founding Director of the Gerald Ford Presidential Library, and was the Associate Director of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library.

Wilson also served as the president and CEO of the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library from 2009-2015.

