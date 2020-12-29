‘Wonder Woman 1984’ features prop with Virginia is for Lovers logo

The recently-released Warner Bros. film “Wonder Woman 1984,” which shot for several weeks in Alexandria in the spring and summer of 2018, features a special product placement with Virginia Tourism’s iconic Virginia is for Lovers brand featured on a large-scale prop.

The prop will be on display in Old Town Alexandria Jan. 7 to Feb. 28, and will be accompanied by more film-inspired experiences.

The Virginia Film Office partnered with Warner Bros. to include a seven-foot-tall drum prop emblazoned with the Virginia is for Lovers logo on screen during a scene filmed at the Landmark Mall in Alexandria.

Warner Bros. created an accompanying promotional video for Virginia Tourism featuring the set piece in action, as well as star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins speaking about their time in Virginia.

The video can be found here.

The much-anticipated sequel to 2017’s “Wonder Woman” was released in U.S. theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day.

“Having a colossal film like ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ shoot in the Commonwealth was a huge financial win – the project had a total economic impact of over $45 million during their relatively brief time on the ground,” Virginia Film Office Director Andy Edmunds said. “Having millions of audience members now see the iconic Virginia is for Lovers logo up on both the large and small screens provides immeasurable brand visibility that will have a positive effect for years to come.”

Virginia is for Lovers, the official tourism slogan of the Commonwealth of Virginia, is the longest-running state tourism campaign in the United States.

In addition to viewing a window display of the Virginia is for Lovers drum prop, film enthusiasts can experience a new self-guided outdoor stroll among film- and TV-related sites in Old Town Alexandria plus a variety of “Wonder Woman”-inspired offerings at select Alexandria businesses beginning Jan. 7.

Business offerings include themed cocktails, beer packages, gourmet popcorn, donuts and original tattoo designs available as temporary or permanent tattoos.

“Alexandria really came together to support the filming of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ with coordination from the Alexandria Film Office, which is operated by Visit Alexandria, plus incredible support from the City of Alexandria and dozens of City departments and public safety officials,” Visit Alexandria President and CEO Patricia Washington. “We’re thrilled Warner Bros. chose Alexandria for the filming of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ and are excited to host a display of the drum prop as we present additional film-inspired experiences.”

More about drum prop display and film-inspired experiences in Alexandria

Find the following at VisitAlexandriaVA.com/wonderwoman:

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ / Virginia is for LoversDrum Prop Display in Old Town

Alexandria

A window display of the seven-foot-tall drum prop will be available for outdoor viewing in Old Town Alexandria at 101 N. Union Street near King Street and the waterfront Jan. 7 through Feb. 28. Bundle up to observe the impressive movie prop and learn about Landmark Mall as a filming location. Viewing will take place outdoors to ensure safety for all visitors.

Self-guided stroll of film- and TV-related sites in Old Town Alexandria

In addition to Wonder Woman 1984, a number of award-winning film projects have chosen Alexandria as a backdrop, due to its proximity to Washington, D.C., its small-town feel and diverse neighborhoods. After viewing the “Wonder Woman 1984” drum prop display, film enthusiasts can continue along a self-guided outdoor walk found at VisitAlexandriaVA.com/wonderwoman starting Jan. 7 to explore various cinematic sites in Alexandria by foot. In addition to filming sites for “Jackie,” “J. Edgar” and “Broadcast News,” tour stops include sites and stories that inspired major film projects, like the PBS national drama series “Mercy Street” and the feature film “Loving.”

‘Wonder Woman’-inspired offerings from Alexandria businesses

Take part in one-of-a-kind “Wonder Woman”-themed offerings from select Alexandria businesses including:

“ Wonder Woman” Wednesdays from Port City Brewing Co. in January with any two six-packs or a variety 12-pack available for $19.84 with pre-order for curbside pickup at the brewery.

in January with any two six-packs or a variety 12-pack available for $19.84 with pre-order for curbside pickup at the brewery. Original permanent and temporary tattoo designs inspired by “Wonder Woman 1984” from the artists of inq Tattoos Old Town , a woman-and-veteran-owned tattoo boutique. Available with 5% off these services in January and February; masks and appointments required.

inspired by “Wonder Woman 1984” from the artists of , a woman-and-veteran-owned tattoo boutique. Available with 5% off these services in January and February; masks and appointments required. “WW84”- themed 3-flavor popcorn package from America’s Favorite Gourmet Popcorn for $19.84 featuring a red, white and blue edition of K-Street Kettle Korn plus Capital Caramel popcorn and America’s Favorite popcorn. Available Jan. 7 through Feb. 28; can be purchased online for shipping or pickup at the Alexandria store or purchased in-person at the Alexandria store and assembled while you wait.

featuring a red, white and blue edition of K-Street Kettle Korn plus Capital Caramel popcorn and America’s Favorite popcorn. Available Jan. 7 through Feb. 28; can be purchased online for shipping or pickup at the Alexandria store or purchased in-person at the Alexandria store and assembled while you wait. “Truth Teller” donut from Elizabeth’s Counter , inspired by always-honest Wonder Woman and her Lasso of Truth. A vanilla glazed donut is sprinkled with a marvelous a blend of red, white, blue and gold and silver stars. Available Jan. 7 through Feb. 28; order online for curbside pickup or pre-ordering; limited quantity available in-store.

, inspired by always-honest Wonder Woman and her Lasso of Truth. A vanilla glazed donut is sprinkled with a marvelous a blend of red, white, blue and gold and silver stars. Available Jan. 7 through Feb. 28; order online for curbside pickup or pre-ordering; limited quantity available in-store. “A Deal is a Promise” cocktail from Captain Gregory’s, inspired by Diana’s iconic line in the 2017 “Wonder Woman” film. The cocktail features persimmon-infused pisco, Strega, Cynar and persimmon bitters. Available Jan. 7 through Feb. 28; offered on site at Captain Gregory’s with outdoor seating available or to-go from sister restaurant Elizabeth’s Counter with food purchase.

inspired by Diana’s iconic line in the 2017 “Wonder Woman” film. The cocktail features persimmon-infused pisco, Strega, Cynar and persimmon bitters. Available Jan. 7 through Feb. 28; offered on site at Captain Gregory’s with outdoor seating available or to-go from sister restaurant Elizabeth’s Counter with food purchase. “The Invisible Plane” cocktail at Vola’s Dockside Grill and the Hi-Tide Lounge, inspired by Diana’s invisible jet from the original DC Comics, which has been teased in the “Wonder Woman 1984” trailer. The cocktail is crafted with Sauza Hornitos tequila, raspberry, ginger and fresh lime juice, rimmed with raw sugar and topped with an invisible plane. Available on site only Jan. 7 to Feb. 28; heated outdoor seating is available.

The “Wonder Woman 1984” / Virginia is for Lovers drum prop display in Old Town Alexandria is presented by Virginia Tourism Corporation, the Virginia Film Office and Visit Alexandria, with display space generously provided by Route 66 Ventures.

It was recently announced that the redevelopment of the Landmark Mall site into a four million-square-foot community is advancing to include a new hospital campus from INOVA Health System as part of a mixed-use, walkable urban village.

For information about the drum display and Wonder Woman-themed offerings, visit www.visitalexandriava.com/wonderwoman.

For information about Virginia’s film production industry, visit the Virginia Film Office website at www.filmvirginia.org

For information about Virginia tourism, visit www.virginia.org.

