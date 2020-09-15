Women’s Volleyball: UVA adds match with The Citadel on Friday

Published Tuesday, Sep. 15, 2020, 3:40 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

UVA volleyball has announced the addition of a match against The Citadel on Friday at 6 p.m. in Memorial Gymnasium. The match will be the season opener for the Cavaliers.

Friday’s match will be streamed on ACCNX. Links to live stats and the broadcast will be available on VirginiaSports.com.

The match against The Citadel is the only non-conference event on the Cavaliers’ schedule this season. Friday marks the first meeting between the Bulldogs and Cavaliers.

The Citadel is 0-1 in 2020 after dropping its first match at Mercer by a 3-1 scoreline on Saturday.

Virginia will open ACC play against Duke on Oct. 2.

Due to health and safety considerations in addition to the current guidelines established for sports venues by the Commonwealth of Virginia, attendance at UVA home competitions is limited to family of student-athletes and each team’s coaching staff until further notice. There is no public admission to these events and all tailgating in University parking lots is prohibited.

Information from Virginia Athletics

Related

Comments