Women’s Tennis: Virginia advances to NCAA Second Round

Published Friday, May. 7, 2021, 9:26 pm

No. 13 Virginia advanced to the second round of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship after winning 4-0 against LIU on Friday on the indoor courts at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

The Cavaliers (15-6) will face No. 15 Tennessee (17-8) on Saturday (May 8) at 4 p.m. in the second round. Tennessee won 4-0 against JMU in the first match of the day at the Charlottesville Regional to advance.

The Cavaliers opened the match with dominant 6-0 and 6-1 victories on doubles courts two and three to take the 1-0 lead.

Freshman Hibah Shaikh made it a 2-0 advantage with a 6-1, 6-0 win against Elinor Storkaas on court four. Moments later, senior Rosie Johanson completed a 6-1, 6-2 victory against Victoria Erechtchenko to make it 3-0.

Two minutes later, Navarro closed out a 6-2, 6-1 win against Sofiya Kuzina to finish off the match.

“This was a great start to the tournament for us. I thought the team was definitely ready to go from the first point in doubles and they feel like they didn’t take their foot off the gas and really wanted to go out there with something to prove. That’s what it’s about right now for us. We’re really just going after something so we’re excited. I think it just shows their focus right now, and that they’re just really excited for this challenge. They’re putting everything into every point in every game and again not taking their foot off the gas.”

