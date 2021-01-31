Women’s Tennis: No. 14 Virginia takes 4-1 win over No. 18 South Carolina

No. 14 Virginia picked up its second win of the week on Saturday, claiming a 4-1 victory over No. 18 South Carolina at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

Virginia used the doubles point and singles wins from senior Rosie Johanson (Vancouver, British Columbia), junior Amber O’Dell (New Milford, N.J.) and freshman Emma Navarro (Charleston, S.C.) to claim the victory. South Carolina’s point came from a win on court four in singles.

Navarro clinched the win in the battle at the top of the lineup, coming back after dropping her first set to secure the victory. The Virginia freshman defeated No. 34 Mia Horvit, a fifth-year senior for the Gamecocks, by a score of 1-6, 6-0, 6-1.

Virginia took the early lead by claiming courts one and two in doubles, picking up wins over nationally-ranked pairings from South Carolina on both courts.

After the Gamecocks won on court three, Virginia’s tandem of Sofia Munera (Pereira, Colombia) and Natasha Subhash (Fairfax, Va.) defeated No. 20 Silvia Chinellato and Emma Shelton by a score of 6-2 on court two. The Cavaliers then locked up the doubles point when Virginia broke serve on court one and the pairing of Johanson and Navarro defeated the No. 29 pairing of Megan Davies and Horvit by a score of 7-5 on court one.

O’Dell and Johanson both picked up straight-set victories on courts six and three, respectively, to push Virginia out to a 3-0 lead in the dual score. South Carolina got on the board with a 6-4, 6-2 win by Chinellato at four singles before Navarro would clinch the win.

“That was a hard-fought win by the team tonight. South Carolina is a good team who makes you earn everything,” UVA coach Sara O’Leary said. “There were many momentum switches, but I thought our team stayed composed no matter what the situation was and earned this win tonight. I’m very proud of them.”

Virginia is scheduled to return to action on Friday, Feb. 19, when the Cavaliers host No. 6 Duke to open ACC play.

No. 14 Virginia 4, No. 18 South Carolina 1

Singles

No. 80 Emma Navarro def. No. 34 Mia Horvit (SC) – 1-6, 6-0, 6-1 No. 11 Natasha Subhash vs. No. 30 Megan Davies (SC) – 6-3, 5-6 (unfinished) No. 47 Rosie Johanson def. No. 93 Emma Shelton (SC) – 6-4, 6-3 Silvia Chinellato (SC) def. Hibah Shaikh – 6-4, 6-2 Vivian Glozman vs. Allie Gretkowski (SC) – 6-3, 1-6, 4-4 (unfinished) No. 104 Amber O’Dell def. Ana Cruz (SC) – 6-3, 6-1

Order of Finish: 6, 3, 4, 1

Doubles

Rosie Johanson/Emma Navarro def. No. 29 Megan Davis/Mia Horvit (SC) – 7-5 Sofia Munera/Natasha Subhash def. No. 20 Silvia Chinellato/Emma Shelton (SC) – 6-2 Ana Cruz/Allie Gretkowski (SC) def. Amber O’Dell/Hibah Shaikh, 6-1

Order of Finish: 3, 2, 1

