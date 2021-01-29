Women’s Tennis: No. 14 Virginia posts 7-0 win over VCU

No. 14 Virginia opened the home portion of its schedule on Thursday with a 7-0 victory over VCU at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

The Cavaliers won the doubles point with victories on courts one and three before sweeping the singles matches to take the victory over the Rams.

With the 1-0 lead entering singles, victories from Natasha Subhashand Rosie Johanson put the Cavaliers on the brink of the win with straight-set victories at two and three singles.

Vivian Glozman then clinched the victory with her win at the fifth spot in the lineup.

Hibah Shaikh, Emma Navarro and Amber O’Dell closed things out with wins on courts four, one and six, respectively.

“The team was really excited to get out on our home courts and play in front of our family and friends today,” UVA coach Sara O’Leary said. “We’re proud of the way they responded after a tough road trip last weekend. We had some very close matches and had some chances, but I think in that match at Ohio State we learned so much about ourselves and grew from that match. I’m excited to see how they responded today and moving forward to the rest of the season.”

Virginia will return to action on Saturday when the Cavaliers host No. 18 South Carolina in a 4 p.m. match at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

No. 14 Virginia 7, VCU 0

Singles

No. 80 Emma Navarro def. No. 116 Paola Delgado (VCU) – 6-1, 6-3 No. 11 Natasha Subhash def. Alessia Ciuca (VCU) – 6-1, 6-0 No. 47 Rosie Johanson def. Luminita Tutunaru (VCU) – 6-1, 6-3 Hibah Shaikh def. Gabriela Davidescu (VCU) – 6-1, 6-2 Vivian Glozman def. Kanako Yano (VCU) – 6-1, 6-0 No. 104 Amber O’Dell def. Noumea Witmus (VCU) – 3-6, 6-0, 1-0 (3)

Order of Finish: 2, 3, 5, 4, 1, 6

Doubles

Rosie Johanson/Emma Navarro def. Alessia Ciuca/Luminita Tutunaru (VCU) – 6-2 Paola Delgado/Noumea Witmus (VCU) def. Sofia Munera/Natasha Subhash – 6-2 Amber O’Dell/Hibah Shaikh def. Gabriela Davidescu/Kanako Yano (VCU) – 6-2

Order of Finish: 1, 2, 3

