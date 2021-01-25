Women’s Tennis: No. 10 Virginia falls at No. 13 Ohio State in ITA Kickoff Weekend final

No. 10 Virginia dropped a hard-fought contest at No. 13 Ohio State on Sunday, falling 4-2 in the championship match of the ITA Kickoff Weekend regional hosted by the Buckeyes.

With the victory, Ohio State advances to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships to be played at Oklahoma State (Feb. 5-8).

“Congratulations to Ohio State,” UVA coach Sara O’Leary. “They played a great match. Our team learned a lot today. As much as this loss hurts right now, it’s going to make us better and stronger. We faced a lot of adversity today, but going through that is how you grow. This team has great character and is resilient. It’s early in the season and I’m excited to get back to Charlottesville to train and work on some things we saw this weekend.”

Virginia fell behind after dropping the doubles court as Ohio State claimed doubles victories on courts one and three. The Cavalier tandem of Rosie Johanson (Abbotsford, British Columbia) and Emma Navarro (Charleston, S.C.) won their doubles match on court two by a score of 6-2.

The Cavaliers moved into the 2-1 lead in the overall dual score with back-to-back victories on courts one and six in singles from Navarro and Vivian Glozman (Bellevue, Wash.) as both players won in straight sets. Glozman finished first with her 6-4, 6-1 victory over Tanisha Kashyap on court six before Navarro won 6-3, 6-4 on court one over Kolie Allen.

The Buckeyes closed out the match from there, winning three-set battles on courts two, three and four, respectively, to lock up the win.

Virginia will return to action on Thursday, hosting in-state opponent VCU on Thursday (Jan. 28) at 3 p.m. before hosting No. 14 South Carolina at 4 p.m. on Saturday (Jan. 30). Both matches are scheduled to be played indoors at the Boar’s Head Sports Club. Admission to home Virginia tennis matches is not open to the public.

No. 13 Ohio State 4, No. 10 Virginia 2

Singles

No. 80 Emma Navarro def. Kolie Allen (OSU) – 6-3, 6-4 2. No. 78 Irina Cantos (OSU) def. No. 11 Natasha Subhash – 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 Lisa Hofbauer (OSU) def. No. 47 Rosie Johanson – 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-3 Lucia Marzal (OSU) def. Hibah Shaikh – 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 Luna Dormet (OSU) vs. No. 104 Amber O’Dell – 3-6, 7-6 (5), 5-1 (unfinished) Vivian Glozman def. Tanisha Kashyap (OSU) – 6-4, 6-1

Order of Finish: 6, 1, 2, 3, 4

Doubles

Kolie Allen/Isabelle Boulais (OSU) def. Vivian Glozman/Natasha Subhash – 7-5 Rosie Johanson/Emma Navarro def. Luna Dormet/Lisa Hofbauer (OSU) – 6-2 Irina Cantos/Lucia Marzal (OSU) def. Amber O’Dell/Hibah Shaikh – 6-2

Order of Finish: 2, 3, 1

