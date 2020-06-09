Women’s Tennis: Liberty adds Tulsa transfer Marina Davtyan for 2020-2021

The Liberty women’s tennis team has announced the addition of Tulsa transfer Marina Davtyan for the 2020-2021 academic year.

“I love Marina’s style of play – a mentally strong warrior who considers each point as valuable and worth fighting for. She never gives up and has high aspirations for her tennis,” stated Liberty head coach Jeff Maren. “We are excited to welcome her to our family and believe that she will help us to elevate the level of our program right away!”

Davtyan, who hails from Yerevan, Romania, competed for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane for the past two seasons. She posted identical 12-8 singles marks as a freshman (2018-19) and sophomore (2019-20) for Tulsa. Davtyan was unbeaten (5-0) at No. 4 and No. 5 singles in her two years with the Golden Hurricane.

“I’m very excited to say that I’ve been given the opportunity to continue my college career at Liberty! I wanted to thank Coach Maren and Coach Lemmi, my personal coaches and my family for helping me make this decision,” Davtyan said.

As a freshman, Davtyan also boasted a 12-10 doubles record, playing most of those matches with teammate Megan Hopton. One of those victories with Hopton came against No. 12 Kansas and its No. 41-ranked duo of Maria Toran Ribas and Malkia Ngounoue, a 6-2 triumph on Feb. 16, 2019. Davtyan and the Golden Hurricane finished the 2018-19 season with a 15-10 overall record and a No. 56 national ranking.

As a sophomore, Davtyan posted a 5-4 spring singles mark (4-4 No. 6, 1-0 No. 5). During fall competition, she defeated No. 55 Tatum Rice of Arkansas in two sets at the 2019 Saint Francis Health System ITA All-American Championships.

During her junior tennis career, Davtyan played in pro futures events and won a match against No. 437 WTA pro Dominique Schafer.

