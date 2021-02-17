Women’s Tennis: Hibah Shaikh named ACC Women’s Tennis Freshman of the Week

UVA first-year Hibah Shaikh was named the ACC Women’s Tennis Freshman of the Week on Tuesday.

In Virginia’s lone match of the week, Shaikh picked up victories on the No. 3 doubles and singles courts against Marshall. In doubles, she partnered with senior Rosie Johanson for a 6-3 win. In singles, she topped Madi Ballow 6-4, 6-2.

Shaikh joins Emma Navarro as Cavalier first-years to have been named the ACC Freshman of the Week this season. Navarro has won the honor twice as well as being named the ACC Player of the Week.

