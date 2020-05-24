Women’s Tennis: UVA’s Subhash, O’Leary take top honors in annual VaSID awards

Freshman Natasha Subhash (Fairfax, Va.) and Virginia women’s tennis head coach Sara O’Leary took top honors in this year’s VaSID Awards.

Subhash was named Player and Rookie of the Year, while O’Leary was named Coach of the Year.

Subhash posted a 26-6 record on the season with 15 wins over nationally-ranked opponents and claimed the ITA Atlantic Region championship in singles and was named the ITA Atlantic Region Rookie of the Year. She finished the season with a top-10 national ranking and earned All-America honors.

O’Leary guided the Cavaliers to a top-10 ranking this season and a final ranking of No. 11 in the ITA women’s team rankings as the squad posted a 10-5 mark in the shortened season. The Cavaliers posted six wins over top-25 teams, including a victory at No. 3 NC State for the program’s first win over a top-five team since the 2016 season and fifth-ever in program history. Virginia also advanced to the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships for the first time since the 2016 season.

In addition to sweeping the top honors, the Cavaliers had three players named first team selections in singles with Subhash, Rosie Johanson (Vancouver, British Columbia) and Sofia Munera (Pereira, Colombia) earning the distinction. All three players ended the season nationally-ranked with Subhash leading the way at No. 10, Johanson ranked No. 47 and Munera ranked No. 86 in the ITA singles rankings.

Two doubles pairings also earned first-team honors with Johanson and Vivian Glozman (Bellevue, Wash.) joining Chloe Gullickson (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.) and Amber O’Dell (New Milford, N.J.) as honorees. The Cavaliers also had a doubles pairing named to second-team honors with the duo of Munera and Subhash earning the distinction. All three doubles pairings were ranked during the season.

2020 VaSID Awards

Player of the Year: Natasha Subhash, Virginia

Rookie of the Year: Natasha Subhash, Virginia

Coach of the Year: Sara O’Leary, Virginia

First Team Singles

Paola Esposito Diaz-Delgado, VCU

Holly Hutchinson, Old Dominion

Rosie Johanson, Virginia

Sofia Munera, Virginia

Yulia Starodubtseva, Old Dominion

Natasha Subhash, Virginia

First Team Doubles

Yulia Starodubtseva and Alesya Yakubovich, Old Dominion

Vivan Glozman and Rosia Johanson, Virginia

Chloe Gullickson and Amber O’Dell, Virginia

Second Team Singles

Daria Afanasyeva, James Madison

Emily Dunbar, Richmond

Esther Lovato, Liberty

Mila Saric, William & Mary

Kalani Soli, Liberty

Daniela Voloh, James Madison

Second Team Doubles

Mila Saric and Vitoria Okuyama, William & Mary

Natalia Nikolopoulou and Daniela Voloh, James Madison

Sofia Munera and Natasha Subhash, Virginia

Information from Virginia Athletics

