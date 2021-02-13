Women’s Tennis: #14 Virginia sweeps Marshall

Published Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, 8:17 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia defeated Marshall in women’s tennis action by a 7-0 score on Friday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club in Charlottesville.

Senior Vivian Glozman (Bellevue, Wash.) had the most dominant performance of the day, winning 6-0, 6-0 against Jutte Van Hansewyck on court four.

Sophomore Natasha Subhash (Fairfax, Va.) played at the No. 1 court for the first time since last season, earning a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Anna Smith.

“I was really proud of the team today, especially after having a couple of weeks off since our last match,” UVA coach Sara O’Leary said. “I think we came out strong in the doubles, and we tried some new teams today and I thought they competed well. They communicated well. I think we took that momentum into our singles and didn’t let up on any court, so it was a great well-earned victory. Marshall makes you earn every spot and makes you earn every point. I thought our team did that really well today.”

#14 Virginia 7, Marshall 0

Singles competition

#11 Natasha Subhash (VA) def. Anna Smith (MAR) 6-2, 6-1 #47 Rosie Johanson (VA) def. Daniela Dankanych (MAR) 6-3, 6-3 Hibah Shaikh (VA) def. Madi Ballow (MAR) 6-4, 6-2 Vivian Glozman (VA) def. Jutte Van Hansewyck (MAR) 6-0, 6-0 #91 Sofia Munera (VA) def. Gabrielle Clairotte (MAR) 6-1, 6-1 #104 Amber O’Dell (VA) def. Madison Riley (MAR) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles competition

Natasha Subhash/Sofia Munera (VA) def. Liz Stefancic/Jutte Van Hansewyck (MAR) 6-3 Amber O’Dell/Vivian Glozman (VA) vs. Gabrielle Clairotte/Anna Smith (MAR) 5-2, unfinished Rosie Johanson/Hibah Shaikh (VA) def. Madison Riley/Madi Ballow (MAR) 6-3

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (4,5,1,2,3,6)

T-1:45 A-19

Related

Comments