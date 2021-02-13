Women’s Tennis: #14 Virginia sweeps Marshall
Virginia defeated Marshall in women’s tennis action by a 7-0 score on Friday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club in Charlottesville.
Senior Vivian Glozman (Bellevue, Wash.) had the most dominant performance of the day, winning 6-0, 6-0 against Jutte Van Hansewyck on court four.
Sophomore Natasha Subhash (Fairfax, Va.) played at the No. 1 court for the first time since last season, earning a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Anna Smith.
“I was really proud of the team today, especially after having a couple of weeks off since our last match,” UVA coach Sara O’Leary said. “I think we came out strong in the doubles, and we tried some new teams today and I thought they competed well. They communicated well. I think we took that momentum into our singles and didn’t let up on any court, so it was a great well-earned victory. Marshall makes you earn every spot and makes you earn every point. I thought our team did that really well today.”
#14 Virginia 7, Marshall 0
Singles competition
- #11 Natasha Subhash (VA) def. Anna Smith (MAR) 6-2, 6-1
- #47 Rosie Johanson (VA) def. Daniela Dankanych (MAR) 6-3, 6-3
- Hibah Shaikh (VA) def. Madi Ballow (MAR) 6-4, 6-2
- Vivian Glozman (VA) def. Jutte Van Hansewyck (MAR) 6-0, 6-0
- #91 Sofia Munera (VA) def. Gabrielle Clairotte (MAR) 6-1, 6-1
- #104 Amber O’Dell (VA) def. Madison Riley (MAR) 6-3, 6-2
Doubles competition
- Natasha Subhash/Sofia Munera (VA) def. Liz Stefancic/Jutte Van Hansewyck (MAR) 6-3
- Amber O’Dell/Vivian Glozman (VA) vs. Gabrielle Clairotte/Anna Smith (MAR) 5-2, unfinished
- Rosie Johanson/Hibah Shaikh (VA) def. Madison Riley/Madi Ballow (MAR) 6-3
Order of finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (4,5,1,2,3,6)
T-1:45 A-19