Women’s Tennis: #14 Virginia falls 5-2 to #23 NC State

The #14 Virginia women’s tennis team (8-2, 2-1 ACC) fell 5-2 to #23 NC State (9-2, 1-0 ACC) on Friday (Feb. 22) at the Boar’s Head Sports Club in Charlottesville, Va.

The Cavaliers won the doubles point but NC State rallied with singles victories on courts 3-6 to win the Atlantic Coast Conference match. Senior Meghan Kelley (Falmouth, Maine) picked up singles victory for the Cavaliers.

NC State took the early advantage in doubles, picking up a 6-3 victory on court one, but sophomore Vivian Glozman (Bellevue, Wash.) and junior Choloe Gullickson (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.) knotted things up with a 6-2 victory on court two. Junior Hunter Bleser (New Braunfels, Texas) and senior Erica Susi (Vero Beach, Fla.) clinched the point with a 6-2 victory on court three.

In singles, NC State took a 2-1 lead with straight-set victories on courts five and six, but Kelley downed No. 25 Anna Rogers, 6-4, 7-5 to tie the match at two. NC State slipped ahead, 3-2, after freshman Sofia Munera (Pereira, Colombia) was edged 7-5 in her second set. Gullicksen rebounded from a 6-4 loss in her first set on court three against No. 88 Adriana Reami by winning her second set 6-0, but Reami won the third set 6-3 to clinch the victory for the Wolfpack. On court two, Glozman and Alana Smith split the first two sets, each winning by a 6-4 score. Smith picked up a late break to take the deciding set, 7-5.

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Sunday, Feb. 24, hosting Virginia Tech at 12 p.m. in a Commonwealth Clash match.

No. 23 NC State 5, No. 14 Virginia 2

Singles

No. 43 Meghan Kelley def. No. 25 Anna Rogers (NCSU) – 6-4, 7-5 No. 73 Alana Smith (NCSU) def. Vivian Glozman – 6-4, 4-6, 7-5

3 No. 88 Adriana Reami (NCSU) def. Chloe Gullickson – 6-4, 0-6, 6-3

Liz Norman (NCSU) def. Sofia Munera – 6-4, 7-5 Bianca Moldovan (NCSU) def. Hunter Bleser – 6-3, 6-4 Amanda Rebol (NCSU) def. Camille Favero – 6-2, 6-1

Order of Finish: 6,5,1,4,3,2

Doubles

No. 10 Anna Rogers/Alana Smith (NCSU) def. No. 13 Meghan Kelley/Sofia Munera vs. – 6-3 Vivian Glozman/Chloe Gullickson def. Liz Norman/Adriana Reami (NCSU) – 6-2 Hunter Bleser/Erica Susi def. Bianca Moldovan/Claudia Wiktorin (NCSU) – 6-2

Order of Finish: 1, 2, 3

