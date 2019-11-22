Women’s Soccer: Washington State upsets #3 UVA in NCAA Tournament

#3 UVA(17-2-3) fell to Washington State (14-6-1) by a score of 3-2 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Klöckner Stadium.

Freshman Diana Ordonez (Prosper, Texas) and senior Meghan McCool (Glenside, Pa.), the top two goal scorers on the team and in the ACC heading into the day, each scored a goal to bring Virginia back even with the Cougars twice. The Cavaliers couldn’t find the third equalizer, however, as Washington State took the lead for the final time in the 83rd minute before claiming the victory.

McCool and Ordonez both finish the season with 15 goals each.

“Obviously we’re gutted for the players because this has been an extraordinary group to work with all year,” said Virginia head coach Steve Swanson. “It’s hard to take it all in at this point in time. Washington State deserves a lot of credit. They’re a hard team to play against and they took us out of our game at times today. It became very physical and they are a very physical and athletic team. They imposed their style on us more and give them credit, they scored three goals on us and we haven’t given up that many goals in a game all year long. I wish them well. The better team won today.”

Washington State struck first, scoring in the 13th minute when Makame Gomera-Stevens slipped a ball ahead to Averie Collins down the left side of the box. Collins took the shot along the end line, slipping it through the Cavalier defense along the face of the goal and in right past the far post for the 1-0 lead.

Virginia equalized in the 19th minute as Ordonez finished off a run into the box and cleaned up an initial shot from McCool that was deflected by the Cougar keeper. She was unable to corral the ball and it bounced free inside the six where Ordonez tapped it in.

The Cougars went back on top in the 31st minute, striking off a corner to take the 2-1 lead. Brianna Alger served the ball into the six where Elyse Bennett knocked it down to Morgan Weaver for the score.

Virginia came out on the attack in the second half and it paid off in the 53rd minute when McCool struck from point-blank range. Anna Sumpter (Charlottesville, Va.) got the ball at the top of the box and sent it out wide to Rebecca Jarrett (Washington Township, N.J.) where the freshman took one dribble and sent the ball into the six for McCool. The senior got on the end of the centering pass and converted from two yards out to tie the match.

Washington State reclaimed the lead for the third time in the 83rd minute as Morgan Weaver dribbled into the box down the left side and took a shot. It was deflected by the keeper and chested in by MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson to give Washington State the 3-2 advantage.

The lead would hold as Virginia was unable to find an equalizer for the third time as Washington State would claim the victory and advance to Sunday’s round of 16 against West Virginia. That match will be played at 5 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium.

