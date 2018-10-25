Women’s soccer: VMI upsets Chattanooga in SoCon Tournament

Facing Chattanooga for the second time in four days, No. 10 seed VMI defeated the No. 7-seed Mocs by a 1-0 score Wednesday night in the opening round of the 2018 Southern Conference tournament.

With the win, the Keydets (7-8-2, 0-8-1) advance to the quarterfinals to face No. 2 seed UNCG Saturday at 2 p.m. in Greensboro, North Carolina. The winner will advance to the semifinals in Macon, Georgia, slated for November 2.

Senior Amber Levy scored her second career goal in the 14th (13:17) minute of the match when she got control of the ball following a scramble and shot it into an open net for what proved to be her first career game-winning goal.

“It was a great victory and I’m thrilled with how we played,” said VMI head coach Chris Bergmann. “We stuck with the game plan and everyone took care of their assignments. Chattanooga is a good team and I’m happy we kept the same intensity throughout the game to go up early and not give up the lead.

The match was a defensive battle as the Keydets took seven shots at the UTC net while the Mocs were held to six on the night. The Keydets had two corner kick opportunities and the Mocs had just three during the match.

Kiley Cropper led VMI with two shots on the night while Levy, Gabby Criscione, Keniya Lee, Julianne Knoblett and Blake Cashin each had one.

VMI senior goalie Ceci Keppeler earned the win with two saves during the match while her UTC counterpart Ashton Shields logged one in her loss.

