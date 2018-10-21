Women’s soccer: VMI ties Chattanooga, to play at UTC in SoCon Tournament

Looking to close out the regular season strong with a league victory, the VMI women’s soccer team battled tough to draw a 2-2 tie with visiting Chattanooga Sunday afternoon at Patchin Field.

The Keydets (6-8-2, 0-8-1) will take the No. 10 seed and head to No. 7 seed Chattanooga for the first round of the SoCon Tournament slated for Wednesday night at 6 p.m. in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Broadcast information for the game will be revealed in the next day or two.

“It was a typical Southern Conference game that both teams battled hard and wanted to win,” said head coach Chris Bergmann. “Our girls played tough and didn’t back down. It was a good way to finish the regular season and we will be prepared to play the Mocs again on Wednesday in Chattanooga.”

The Keydets jumped on the Mocs early with a goal in just 24 seconds when senior Amber Levy rebounded a ball that had deflected off UTC keeper Ashton Shields following a Kiley Cropper shot and sailed it into the net for her first career goal at VMI. Just 12 minutes later the Keydets tacked on another goal by Cropper after she took a cross from Julianne Knoblett and snuck it past UTC’s Shields for an early 2-0 advantage over the Mocs.

Chattanooga responded soon after with two goals of their own when Bailey Gale and Lauren Dluzewski put in goal to knot the score at two apiece.

Both teams came close to adding on goals in the second half to avoid overtime but were unable to do so as the squads went scoreless in the two overtime periods, as well.

Sierra Brewer led the Keydets with five shots on the day while Cropper added three of her own. Blake Cashin, Sam Franklin and Knoblett recorded two shots apiece during the match.

Senior Ceci Keppeler played all 110 minutes in the box for VMI and recorded 13 saves during the game.

