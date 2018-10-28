Women’s soccer: VMI season comes to end in SoCon Tournament

Published Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, 8:19 am

vmi soccerDespite taking two leads in the first half against host No. 2 seed UNCG, the No. 10 seed VMI women’s soccer team fell by a 3-2 score in a Southern Conference tournament quarterfinal match Saturday afternoon at UNCG Soccer Stadium.

The Keydets were limited in shot opportunities throughout the match but made the most out of the ones provided as freshman Whitney Edwards-Roberson scored twice for VMI in the loss. Her first goal came in the 28th minute (27:38) off an assist from Onika Hammond following a scramble in the box.

The Spartans’ Emily Jensen tied the score just 17 seconds before halftime, but Edwards-Roberson responded in the second half with another goal in the 59th minute to give VMI a 2-1 lead. UNCG again knotted the score in the 68th minute after a goal by Nicole Souply.

“The girls executed a great game plan,” said VMI head coach Chris Bergmann. “We had two leads in the game. Hats off to UNCG for finding a way to win it. I’m very proud of the team and especially for the seniors for finishing strong. VMI is all about finishing strong and the team did just that.”

With under 10 minutes to play, UNCG’s Grace Regal scored the game-winning goal on a corner kick from Cienna Rideout on a deflected shot into the net.

VMI’s Blake Cashin, Sierra Brewer and Onika Hammond each finished the match with one shot apiece. Senior goalie Ceci Keppeler finished the game with six saves.

