Women’s Soccer: VMI season comes to an end with loss to Wofford

Despite gaining a 1-0 advantage off a Sierra Brewer goal midway through the first half, the No. 10 seed VMI women’s soccer team’s 2019 season came to an end Wednesday night as the host No. 7 seed Wofford Terriers escaped with a 2-1 victory at Snyder Field in the opening round of the Southern Conference tournament.

Brewer, who missed most of her senior year to injury this season, scored her first goal of the year in the 19th minute (18:24) on an unassisted goal for VMI’s (1-16-2, 0-8-1) second lead of the season.

Wofford (7-11-0, 3-6-0) earned the equalizer 12 minutes later when Allie Cardew scored an unassisted goal in the 31st minute (30:02) to knot the score at one apiece.

The teams traded shots early in the second half before Wofford’s Cameryn Burke scored the game-winning goal in the 52nd minute (51:54) off an assist from Erin Roche to advance the Terriers to the second round where they will face No. 2 seed Furman on Friday.

The Keydets outshot the Terriers in the second half by a 7-4 count and outshot Wofford 9-7 overall in the contest. Senior Julianne Knoblett of VMI led the way with four shot attempts while Brewer and Maria Vargas both had two. Senior Sam Franklin was also credited with a shot during the match. The Terriers’ seven shot attempts were all taken be different players on the squad.

VMI goalie Sidney Swoope played a complete game and earned three saves. Wofford winning goalie Maria Mon was also given three saves in her victory.

