Women’s Soccer: VMI scores 1-1 draw at ETSU

After an early goal by junior Gabby Criscione, VMI finished with a 1-1 tie in a Southern Conference matchup at ETSU Sunday afternoon at Summers-Taylor Stadium in Johnson City, Tenn.

VMI (1-1-2, 0-1-1) got on the board first with a darting pass from Sarah Anschutz to set up a goal by Criscione at 6:15, her first of the season. An attacking offense and great defense by the backline kept the score 1-0 at halftime.

The Keydets fended off shots from ETSU (1-2-1) to begin the second half. However, the Bucs tied the game at 54:48 after a corner kick by ETSU set up Merrin Gilmer with the touch to Jocelyn Nehls for the goal. The score remained 1-1 at the end of regulation.

In the first overtime, senior Sidney Swoope had crucial saves to keep the Keydets alive going into the second overtime period. Despite some great chances on both sides, the score remained a tie.

Senior Kiley Cropper led the Keydets with three shots on the day with juniors Maria Vargas and Anschutz each tallying two shots.

ETSU finished with 20 shots to VMI’s 12, while also earning eight corners to VMI’s six. Swoope finished the game with four saves. ETSU goalie Ashton Blair also tallied four saves on the game.

The Keydets will return to Lexington for their home opener against Furman on Friday, March 12. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ at 4 p.m.

