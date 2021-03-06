Women’s Soccer: VMI opens SoCon with 3-0 loss at Western Carolina

Published Friday, Mar. 5, 2021, 8:22 pm

VMI fell by a 3-0 score to host Western Carolina Friday afternoon at the Catamount Soccer Complex in Cullowhee, N.C.

The teams battled to a 0-0 draw at the half, but the Catamounts (2-2, 1-0) came out strong in the second half attacking the VMI net. Western’s Regan Ward put the Catamounts on the board with a goal at the 52:30 mark off an assist from Rea Syska in what proved to be the game-winning goal. The two connected just seconds later for a second goal as Ward got past the VMI backline and snuck it into the lower right corner for an insurance goal and 2-0 lead.

VMI (1-1-1, 0-1) had several scoring opportunities throughout the match but the shots sailed wide of the net and WCU keeper Melody Mezzina earned one save. Western’s Maryanne Kilgore scored a late goal at the 77:31 mark off an assist from Amber Van Den Berg to put the game away.

Western Carolina finished the game with 14 shots to VMI’s four and totaled five corner kicks to VMI’s one. VMI’s Whitney Edwards-Roberson, Maria Vargas and Sam Fee were all credited with shot attempts during the game while Maggie Beckman added one that required Mezzina’s save.

Ward and Aliyah Milicia both logged three shots to lead the Catamounts in the win. Eight different Western Carolina players registered shots at the VMI net.

VMI goalie Sidney Swoope earned three saves in the loss while Mezzina had one save in her personal shutout victory.

