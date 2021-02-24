Women’s Soccer: VMI opens season with 5-0 win at SVU

Sophomore Maggie Beckman and senior Kiley Cropper each netted two goals as VMI started the season strong in a 5-0 shutout win over neighboring Southern Virginia Tuesday night.

The Keydets (1-0, 0-0) applied pressure early on and controlled the ball for most of the first half. The Keydets would get on the board first when Cropper took it in herself with a goal in the tenth minute.

Junior Whitney Edwards-Roberson joined in with a goal assisted by Cropper in the 21st minute. An interception and great passing led to a goal by Beckman off a Madison Hornig pass at the 34:44 mark to go up 3-0 before halftime.

With her second goal of the night, Cropper put it in the top of the net from a pass by Edwards-Roberson at 56:36. Beckman then headed the ball over the SVU goalkeeper to earn her second goal of the night off a bounce pass from Natalie Carpenter in the 74th minute.

VMI dominated the advantage in shots (17-2) and held steady in corner kicks (3-2) on the night. SVU keeper Alyssa Trueman finished the game with seven saves.

The Keydets will be on the road again as they travel to Davidson this Sunday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ at 4 p.m.

