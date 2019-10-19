Women’s Soccer: VMI loses close battle at Chattanooga, 1-0

Despite keeping the game close and nearly matching the shots tally, the VMI women’s soccer team fell by a 1-0 score to host Chattanooga Friday night at the UTC Sports Complex.

VMI (1-13-1, 0-6) was only outscored 3-1 in the opening half, but the Mocs (9-4-3, 4-2-1) were able to capitalize in the 20th minute (19:12) when Bailey Gale received a cross from Emily Szymanski and put the ball into the VMI net for the game-winning goal. Both teams took six shots in the second half as Chattanooga won the total shots count by a slim 9-7 margin.

Senior Sierra Brewer led VMI with three shots on the night while Sam Franklin contributed two. Julianne Knoblett and Maggie Beckman also earned solo shots during the game.

In her second career start, VMI junior keeper Sidney Swoope registered four saves as she fell to 0-2 stepping into the role for the past two weeks. Mocs goalkeeper Ashton Shields did not log a save in her personal win.

VMI returns to Southern Conference action Sunday afternoon with a 3 p.m. matchup with Samford in Birmingham, Alabama.

