Women’s Soccer: VMI loses 2-0 at Furman in SoCon action

Looking to quickly rebound following Friday night’s loss at Wofford, the VMI women’s soccer team fell by a 2-0 score to host Furman at Stone Soccer Stadium Sunday afternoon in Greenville, South Carolina.

The teams competed back and forth for 30 minutes without a goal before Furman’s Erin O’Hearn took a pass from Isabella Gutierrez from 30 yards out and shot it past VMI keeper Noelle Heilpern’s outstretched hands and into the net to put the Paladins up 1-0 at the 31:18 mark.

Furman (8-4-1, 3-0-1) would go on to add an insurance goal midway through the second half at the 62:37 mark when Kyndal Anderson took an assist from Arianna Milicia’s free kick and snuck it into the VMI net for the 2-0 lead and ultimate victory.

The Keydets (1-11-1, 0-4-0) managed five shot attempts on the day, including three on frame, but could not get the ball into the Furman net. Senior forward Sierra Brewer led the Keydets with two shot attempts on the day while Sam Franklin, Maria Vargas and Sarah Anschutz tallied the other shots.

Furman’s Gutierrez led the Paladins with five shots on the afternoon while Jasmine Greene and Anderson both registered four shots for the game.

In 84 minutes of work Furman keeper Kellsey Weaver earned the win with three saves while Heilpern picked up the loss despite four saves for the day.

The Keydets return to action Friday with just one game this week when VMI travels to UNCG for a 7 p.m. contest in Greensboro, North Carolina.