Women’s soccer: VMI falters in loss to Furman

Looking to finish the weekend with a conference victory, the VMI women’s soccer team fell by a 3-0 score at home to visiting Furman Sunday afternoon at Patchin Field.

The Keydets (6-5-1, 0-5) trailed by just a goal at the half and had some good looks at the Furman net in the second half but couldn’t quite nab a score as the Paladins (7-6-0, 2-4) prevailed on a hot afternoon in Lexington.

“The game of soccer is about finishing your opportunities and we weren’t able to do that,” said VMI head coach Chris Bergmann. “Furman had some open looks at our net and made the most of their scoring chances. We’ll continue to work at it and have a good week of practice to come out on top next time.”

With only a few minutes before the half, Furman’s Stephanie Arrington scored a goal for the Paladins as she snuck it past VMI’s Sidney Swoope for the game-winning goal. Swoope made her second start of the season Sunday afternoon as she falls to 1-1 individually this season. She recorded a career-high seven saves in the loss.

Furman’s Erin Houlihan and Arianna Milicia tacked on the two security goals midway through the second half for the game’s final result.

VMI junior Sierra Brewer led the Keydets with six shots throughout the game including two on frame.

The Keydets return to action Friday with a game at ETSU scheduled for 7 p.m. in Johnson City, Tennessee. VMI then heads to Cullowhee, North Carolina for a Sunday matchup with Western Carolina at 2 p.m.

